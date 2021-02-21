Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.39 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $49,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 944.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 139,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,642. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

