Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Research analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $9.42 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 143,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

