Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

KRG opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

