Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

