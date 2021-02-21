Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

VONOY opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

