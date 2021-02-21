LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,344,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 5.81% of LendingClub worth $48,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. UBS Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,175 shares of company stock worth $260,034 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.