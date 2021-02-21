Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.

HL opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,383,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

