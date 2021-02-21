Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

HUBB opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.65. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 443.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $44,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

