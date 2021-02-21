The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE:HIG opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

