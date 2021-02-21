US Bancorp DE Sells 150,000 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Daseke were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Daseke by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Daseke by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market cap of $351.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.00.

DSKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

