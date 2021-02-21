SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.