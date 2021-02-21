Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 241.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

