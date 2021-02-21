Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.42% of Nabors Industries worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $733.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

