WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

