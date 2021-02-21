SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.74.

ROKU stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.13. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $3,233,366.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,956.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

