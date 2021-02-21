Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $59.51 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.