Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 59.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 62 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.