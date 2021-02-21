Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,047 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.