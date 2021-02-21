Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of LTC Properties worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of LTC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

