Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $179.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

