Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avid Technology worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $22.32 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $986.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

