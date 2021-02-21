Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,785 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alarm.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

