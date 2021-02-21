GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

GFL stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

