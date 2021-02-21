Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.