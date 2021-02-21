Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
