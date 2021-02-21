DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:DRD opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $650.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 92.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

