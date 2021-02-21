Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISNPY. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

