International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) Trading 33.3% Higher

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 6,335,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 783% from the average session volume of 717,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) Property consisting of 3,943 contiguous acres located in southwest Nevada.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.