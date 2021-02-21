Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.95

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 497045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.59 million and a PE ratio of -9.60.

About Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

