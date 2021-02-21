Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Trading Up 4.8%

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 36,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 236,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.98 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

