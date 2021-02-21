SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.01

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 26838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.
SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.94.
In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,313.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 718,528 shares of company stock worth $18,576,098. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.