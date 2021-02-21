SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.01

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 26838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,313.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 718,528 shares of company stock worth $18,576,098. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

