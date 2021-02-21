Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,536 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

CYH opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $39,778,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,599,085. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

