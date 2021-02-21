The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP John F.W. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $315.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,546.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $307,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

