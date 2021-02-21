Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock valued at $902,948. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

