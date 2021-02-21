National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 89,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James increased their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at $157,380,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,155. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -543.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.