Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSE EFR opened at $13.37 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

