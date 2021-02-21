9,013 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDP. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of BLDP opened at $32.20 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

