Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

