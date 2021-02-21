Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Truist

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $4.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

