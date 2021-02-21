Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Orora stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Orora has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

