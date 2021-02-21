Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average is $150.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

