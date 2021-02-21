CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $1,500,749.15 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $110.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CorVel by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

