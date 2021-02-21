National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V alerts:

IPOE stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.