National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STKL. Craig Hallum began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

