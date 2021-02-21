National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

