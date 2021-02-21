National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PowerFleet by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PowerFleet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.