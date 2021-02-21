Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 952 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $963.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8,031.00 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $672.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.96.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total transaction of $219,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $109,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,850 shares of company stock worth $40,434,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

