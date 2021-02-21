Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,413 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 145,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

