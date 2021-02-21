Energo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,646.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Energo has a market capitalization of $246,960.39 and approximately $9,646.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

