The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Critical Comparison

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and MetroCity Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.11 $5.04 billion $3.99 14.20 MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.06 $44.72 million $1.81 8.09

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 15.57% 10.47% 0.59% MetroCity Bankshares 34.59% 16.59% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Bank of Nova Scotia and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 2 2 5 0 2.33 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats MetroCity Bankshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

