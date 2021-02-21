Shield Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $1.01 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 114.4% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $15.54 or 0.00027494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00461874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.00397248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026292 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

Shield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

